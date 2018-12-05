WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An opposition lawmaker in Poland is demanding that a monument to a prominent priest of the Solidarity pro-democracy movement be removed following allegations that he sexually abused minors.

The monument to the late Mgr. Henryk Jankowski stands in Gdansk in front of St.Brygida’s church, where he was the rector.

Jankowski rose to prominence in the 1980s through his support for Solidarity and its leader Lech Walesa in their struggle against Poland’s communist authorities.

Allegations against Jankowski were published this week in the Duzy Format weekly.

Lawmaker Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus has since petitioned the Gdansk mayor to remove the monument.

Walesa said he was not aware of any misconduct by Jankowski. He said it was too bad the allegations surfaced when the priest, who died in 2010, could not defend himself.