KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Seward is planning to heat four city buildings using seawater pumped from Resurrection Bay.
The Peninsula Clarion reports the city council approved a resolution this week to accept a $725,000 grant from the Alaska Energy Authority to design and build a ground source heat pump.
The city will use the pump to heat the Seward Community Library, City Hall Annex, City Hall and Fire Hall.
When completed, officials expect the new heating source to save the city about $25,000 a year.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, pleads guilty to lying to Congress about Moscow project
- Bruce Springsteen: Trump is 'deeply damaged at his core'
- Meet Knickers, the giant cow that is neither a cow nor a giant
- Ivanka Trump says 'Lock her up!' doesn't apply in her case
The city is putting in about $156,000 for the project.
Seward officials tested the concept in 2015 by drilling a test well on the waterfront. The tests produced favorable results, leading to the grant funding from the state.
___
Information from: (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion, http://www.peninsulaclarion.com