KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Seward is planning to heat four city buildings using seawater pumped from Resurrection Bay.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the city council approved a resolution this week to accept a $725,000 grant from the Alaska Energy Authority to design and build a ground source heat pump.

The city will use the pump to heat the Seward Community Library, City Hall Annex, City Hall and Fire Hall.

When completed, officials expect the new heating source to save the city about $25,000 a year.

The city is putting in about $156,000 for the project.

Seward officials tested the concept in 2015 by drilling a test well on the waterfront. The tests produced favorable results, leading to the grant funding from the state.

