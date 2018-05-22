BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials have closed two Burlington beaches amid concerns about a sewage spill in the neighboring wetlands of Lake Champlain.

Local 22 News reports concerns of a water main break in Burlington on Monday night led to the discovery of the sewage spill. City officials say an estimated 500 gallons of sewage was released into the wetlands, prompting beach closures while testing is done to measure bacteria levels.

Burlington’s Department of Public Works says a city sub-contractor is to blame, saying a protective plate was knocked off a manhole — allowing asphalt and sediment to clog up the sewer line, backing up the system.

The city says it will bill the contractor for repair and clean-up costs. There is no immediate risk to public health.

