MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state officials say a number of state workers will have their workweek disrupted due to damage from a weekend fire.

Vermont Agency of Transportation employees who work on the third and fourth floors of the Deane C. Davis Building will not have to report to work Monday, and will learn where they will be relocated to on Tuesday. The Burlington Free Press reports the third and fourth floors of the Montpelier building saw extensive water damage following the Saturday afternoon blaze.

Certain Agency of Natural Resources employees are also being asked to prepare to work offsite for the rest of the week.

Offices on floors other than the third and fourth floors in the Davis Building will be open as usual Monday.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

