INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Severe thunderstorms possibly including tornadoes have battered parts of Indiana, causing sporadic damage and some flooding.
The National Weather Service, citing a ham radio report, reported a small tornado touched down and caused damage about 2 p.m. Sunday a few miles southeast of Portland, or about 75 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reported storms blew down trees and power lines in that area about 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.
Earlier, in northern Indiana, the weather service said heavy rains sent water flowing over roads in North Webster.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Instant analysis: First impressions from Washington's second straight rout of Oregon
- WSU police recommend felony charges against USC football player who tackled fan