ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A total of 501 severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued across New Mexico this year, more than double the average over the last several years.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say 2017 has been busy as the ingredients needed to make for severe weather lined up to create a string of storms.

Back-door cold fronts from the east topped by fast winds from the northwest combined with the right amount of moisture to churn out damaging winds and large hail.

The most active period followed the monsoon season, with storms stretching into September and October.

Meteorologist Kerry Jones says aside from the thunderstorm warnings, the weather service this year has issued 64 flash flood warnings and 35 tornado warnings. Those warnings spanned a large portion of the state.