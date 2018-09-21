FARIBAULT, Minn. (AP) — Severe storms have hit Minnesota, leaving homes, propane tanks and planes at a municipal airport damaged.

The Star Tribune reports that possible tornado touchdowns occurred Thursday in Faribault and Waterville, south of Minneapolis. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said several small planes parked at Faribault Municipal Airport were damaged when high winds tossed them around.

The sheriff’s office said damage to homes and propane tanks also has been reported, but no serious injuries.

A curfew has been put into effect in the tiny community of Morristown. No one is being allowed outside their homes and residents are only allowed to enter town.

Xcel Energy was reporting thousands of power failures across the Twin Cities and in communities to the south.

