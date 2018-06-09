HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Residents of southwestern Arkansas are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms toppled trees and disrupted power.

The Sentinel-Record reports that thunderstorms packing 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail blew trees onto homes, roadways and power lines in Garland County Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service says as much as 3 inches of rain had fallen over the area by 5 p.m., flooding some roadways in Hot Springs and surrounding communities.

Authorities say no injuries were reported. More than 5,600 Entergy Arkansas Inc. customers were without power at the height of the storm. Entergy says more than 2,000 remained without power Saturday.

Municipal crews in Hot Springs were busy clearing roadways Friday evening and some streets had to be barricaded to allow the crews to work.