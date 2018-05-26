ATLANTA (AP) — Some of the top Republican primary contests in Georgia – including one deciding who will face a Democrat vying to become the first black female governor in the U.S. – are still undecided after Tuesday’s primaries. They will head to a runoff on July 24.

No GOP candidate for governor, lieutenant governor or secretary of state was able to secure more than 50 percent of the vote, triggering runoffs between the top two in each race.

The Democratic contest to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel for her highly competitive Atlanta-area seat in Georgia’s 6th District is also headed to a runoff.

Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp are battling for the Republican gubernatorial nomination and a chance to face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.