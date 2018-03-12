WATFORD CITY, N.D. (AP) — Several people were treated for breathing problems after a weekend incident at a Watford City hotel pool.

The incident happened Saturday morning at the Little Missouri Inn and Suites. Children in the pool began complaining of breathing problems, and the hotel alerted authorities.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the fumes were carbon monoxide or carbon dioxide. The hotel in a statement to the Minot Daily News said the incident was caused by a malfunction in the pool mechanic room ventilation system.