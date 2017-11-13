DENTON, Texas (AP) — Police say at least six people suffered minor injuries when part of the floor in a third-story apartment collapsed during a homecoming party at a North Texas complex.

Denton police say the accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the complex that mainly house University of North Texas students.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Glenn says at least 30 people were in the unit when the floor in one room collapsed. The Denton Record-Chronicle reports some partygoers were dancing when the floor gave way — dropping them to the level below.

Officials say residents of the second-floor unit weren’t home because they’d gone to the Denton Police Department to complain about the party noise.

Structural engineers will check the building.