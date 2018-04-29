DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are warning people the ice on Lake Superior near Duluth is not safe.

Several people fell through the ice off of Park Point Saturday.

St. Louis County sheriff’s authorities say around 4 p.m. a 13-year-old boy fell in and was floating on an ice chunk. A man who tried to get the boy out also fell in. The man eventually got the teen and himself out of the water.

About two hours later, a 47-year-old Duluth woman was walking her dogs on the ice when one of the dogs fell through. The woman also fell in trying to rescue the dog. Two deputies were able to keep the woman’s head above water, and firefighters and citizens pulled on the deputies’ legs to drag the woman out of the water.