PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Fire officials say they responded to a Providence house fire.
WPRI-TV reports crews showed up to the scene Saturday morning to find heavy fire coming from the second and third floors of a wooden frame house.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but there is extensive damage throughout the building.
Three firefighters were treated for heat-related issues. A dozen people are displaced and receiving assistance from the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Border Patrol agent kills woman who crossed border illegally in Texas, authorities say
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com