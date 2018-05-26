PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Fire officials say they responded to a Providence house fire.

WPRI-TV reports crews showed up to the scene Saturday morning to find heavy fire coming from the second and third floors of a wooden frame house.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but there is extensive damage throughout the building.

Three firefighters were treated for heat-related issues. A dozen people are displaced and receiving assistance from the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com