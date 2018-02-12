BERLIN (AP) — Police say several people have died after a truck struck two cars on a German highway, pushing the smaller vehicles under another tractor-trailer.

Mannheim police say the incident happened Monday afternoon on the A5 Autobahn near the town of Walldorf in southwest Germany.

A police statement says the number of people killed hasn’t been determined, but that a woman was extracted from the wreckage with serious injuries.

A rescue helicopter and dozens of first responders were at the scene.

A seven-car pileup in the opposite lane injured three people. Police described it as a “rubbernecking accident.”