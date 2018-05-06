MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — A car has crashed into a restaurant in suburban New York, injuring several people.
It happened at Enzo’s Ristorante in the Westchester County village of Mamaroneck (muh-MEHR’-uh-nehk) just after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy tells The Journal News that multiple diners inside the restaurant were hurt and taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Photos from the scene show a wide section of the floor-to-ceiling windows in the front of the restaurant smashed in.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Georgia mom pleads guilty to selling kids for sex
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.