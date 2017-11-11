Share story

DURHAM, Maine (AP) — A fire at a mobile home park has left several people injured.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the fire broke out at the County Acres park in Durham around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Several people were taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

