DURHAM, Maine (AP) — A fire at a mobile home park has left several people injured.
The Portland Press Herald reports that the fire broke out at the County Acres park in Durham around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Several people were taken to the hospital.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com