ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says several people have been injured after a high-speed train crashed into an overpass in the capital Ankara.
Anadolu Agency says two cars of the high-speed train derailed in the accident. The train was en route from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya.
Several ambulances have been sent to the scene.
The cause of the accident is not immediately known.
