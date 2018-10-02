WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man driving a minivan was seriously injured and some students suffered minor injuries when the minivan collided with a school bus south of Newport in Waldport.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the crash happened Tuesday morning when minivan driver Kenneth J. Hall crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the bus head-on, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says Hall of Waldport was flown to a Corvallis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The sheriff’s office says some of the students on the bus suffered minor injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh was involved in bar brawl at Yale
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Flake vows to vote 'no' if Supreme Court nominee lied VIEW
- Outside prosecutor argues why she would not bring criminal charges against Kavanaugh
- Billionaire Richard Branson came within 'seconds' of death on Mont Blanc ascent
The crash is under investigation.
The agency didn’t release any further information.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com