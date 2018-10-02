Share story

By
The Associated Press

WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man driving a minivan was seriously injured and some students suffered minor injuries when the minivan collided with a school bus south of Newport in Waldport.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the crash happened Tuesday morning when minivan driver Kenneth J. Hall crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the bus head-on, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Hall of Waldport was flown to a Corvallis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says some of the students on the bus suffered minor injuries.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The crash is under investigation.

The agency didn’t release any further information.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

The Associated Press