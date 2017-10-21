MANSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say several people suffered injuries when an explosion occurred in a restaurant kitchen just before a fundraiser.
The Hartford Courant reports the explosion happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the Spring Hill Inn, where a wine-tasting was being held. At least five people are believed to have been injured. State police spokeswoman Kelly Grant says their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Fire officials say the damage was confined to the kitchen.
The fundraiser was being held by the Windham Area Interfaith Ministry. Director Victoria Nimirowski says about 20 of the 80 expected guests were inside when the blast happened. She says there “was a whoosh of air followed by glass breaking and then the explosion.”
The fire marshal is investigating the cause.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com