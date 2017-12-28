SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities say several horses have been found dead after a barn fire at an equestrian training and boarding farm.

The fire at Folly Farm in Simsbury was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday and was extinguished in minutes as more than 30 firefighters from Simsbury and neighboring Avon responded to the scene in subfreezing temperatures.

Fire officials say none of the horses in the barn survived. The exact number of horses that perished was not immediately clear.

The cause of the fire and exactly how the horses died are under investigation.

Farm and fire officials were notifying the horses’ owners.

Folly Farm is a 175-acre, family-owned farm about 10 miles northwest of Hartford that offers horse riding and competition lessons, boarding and polo instruction.