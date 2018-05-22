PARK HILLS, Mo. (AP) — The eastern Missouri town of Park Hills is cleaning up after a flash flood damaged more than three dozen homes.
Heavy rain fell Monday afternoon during a thunderstorm. No one was hurt but Park Hills City Administrator Mike McFarland says 41 homes were damaged, along with 14 businesses.
Several streets also were damaged by the rushing water, and a 100-foot section of a rail line was washed away.
Park Hills received about 3 inches of rain in a short period of time.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
Park Hills is 65 miles southwest of St. Louis.