PARK HILLS, Mo. (AP) — The eastern Missouri town of Park Hills is cleaning up after a flash flood damaged more than three dozen homes.

Heavy rain fell Monday afternoon during a thunderstorm. No one was hurt but Park Hills City Administrator Mike McFarland says 41 homes were damaged, along with 14 businesses.

Several streets also were damaged by the rushing water, and a 100-foot section of a rail line was washed away.

Park Hills received about 3 inches of rain in a short period of time.

Park Hills is 65 miles southwest of St. Louis.