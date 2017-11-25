WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Some of Wilmington’s elected officials and a department head owe money to the city, county and local school systems.

The News Journal reported Friday that city council members and the human resources director have debts totaling more than $30,000.

Councilman Trippi Congo had the most debt. He owed more than $18,902 to city, county and school taxes for five properties.

He owns a funeral home and lives on the same property on Market Street. Taxes for that property alone showed $4,341 due to the city and $10,905 due to the Red Clay School District.

Wilmington’s finance department said he has payment plans in place to pay off his overdue bills. He did not respond to the News Journal’s request for comment.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com