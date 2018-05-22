PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Several amendments have been introduced to Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s budget, with some calling for more money to go toward state facilities and others putting off funding for projects to later years.

The Providence Journal reports one amendment is seeking $300,000 to fix water leaks at McCoy Stadium. The state Convention Center Authority is seeking $4.9 million to repair its climate control system, and the Cranston Street Armory has requested $1.1 million for exterior work.

Other projects, such as funding for a new visitor center in the Arcadia Management Area, would be postponed.

The more than 60 proposed budget changes would lower capital spending by $11.7 million.

Lawmakers will review the changes to the Democratic governor’s $9.4 billion budget over the next few weeks.

