MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — An annual footrace across the longest of 42 bridges that help make up the Florida Keys Overseas Highway will temporarily close the Seven Mile Bridge to traffic early Saturday morning.

Keys law enforcement officials will halt vehicles just after 6:30 a.m. for the staging of the Seven Mile Bridge Run. Traffic flow should resume at 9 a.m.

Some 1,500 participants have registered for the contest that began in 1982 to mark the completion of a federally funded bridge rebuilding program.

Online: Seven Mile Bridge Run, http://7mbrun.com