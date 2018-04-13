MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — An annual footrace across the longest of 42 bridges that help make up the Florida Keys Overseas Highway will temporarily close the Seven Mile Bridge to traffic early Saturday morning.
Keys law enforcement officials will halt vehicles just after 6:30 a.m. for the staging of the Seven Mile Bridge Run. Traffic flow should resume at 9 a.m.
Some 1,500 participants have registered for the contest that began in 1982 to mark the completion of a federally funded bridge rebuilding program.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Paul Ryan and Janesville: The speaker's rapport with his hometown had frayed
Online: Seven Mile Bridge Run, http://7mbrun.com