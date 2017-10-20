OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A settlement has been reached between two Oklahoma oil and natural gas companies and a woman who was injured in a 2011 earthquake.

The Oklahoman reports that Prague resident Sandra Ladra filed the lawsuit in 2014 against New Dominion LLC, Spess Oil Co. and 25 other unnamed companies.

The lawsuit alleges the companies are liable because they operated wastewater disposal wells that triggered the largest earthquake in state history, a 5.7-magnitude temblor in 2011. Ladra says the quake crumbled her fireplace, causing rocks to fall on her knee.

According to court records, the case was dismissed this month when Ladra reached a settlement with New Dominion. She reached a settlement with Spess Oil in July. Details of the settlements weren’t disclosed.

