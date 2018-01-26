EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Cokeenergy, Sun Coke Energy and its subsidiary Indiana Harbor Coke Co. have reached a court settlement with the state and federal governments to clean up operations, resolving a case that involved hundreds of violations of federal pollution standards.

The company supplies coke for the blast furnaces at the ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago.

Under the agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the company will overhaul the facility on the southwest shore of Lake Michigan to curb emissions of brain-damaging lead and lung-damaging soot, sulfur dioxide and volatile chemicals.

The company has agreed to pay a $5 million fine and will spend $250,000 to clean up lead contamination in East Chicago.

The settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period before the federal court can approve it.