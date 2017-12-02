LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has given preliminary approval to a proposed settlement agreement in a lawsuit over the design, construction and maintenance of a Lexington condominium complex.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the condo owners alleged poor construction, negligence and building code violations in the complex near the University of Kentucky.

The owners claim those problems cost them millions in repairs, rental income from tenants who had to move and a loss in the value of their units.

The newspaper reports terms of the deal, contained in a sealed document, will not be publicly disclosed. Darren Duzyk, the attorney for the plaintiffs, says informational meetings have been held with condo owners.

Court documents say if the Fayette Circuit judge gives final approval, the defendants will pay the condo association “agreed upon amounts.”

