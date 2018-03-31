ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys have settled a multimillion-dollar lawsuit brought by a man who was severely beaten while leaving the Six Flags over Georgia amusement park in 2007.
The settlement was reached before a hearing was to be held on how much of a $35 million judgment was due from the park and how much from four men convicted in the attack.
Joshua Martin was 19 when a mob attacked him, his brother and a friend just outside the park. His lawyers have said he has permanent brain damage.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says the park’s appellate attorney, Laurie Webb Daniel and Martin’s attorney, Michael Neff, declined to give details on the settlement Thursday. The settlement was first reported by The Daily Report.
A Six Flags spokesman said the park doesn’t comment about litigation.