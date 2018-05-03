DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Iowa say a Des Moines medical equipment supplier has agreed to pay nearly $190,000 to resolve allegations it overbilled the state’s Medicaid program.

The office of U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said in a news release Thursday that the settlement resolves claims that Catholic Health Initiatives_Health at Home, doing business as Mercy Respiratory Care and Med Supply, improperly billed Medicaid for durable medical equipment. Officials say that in 2013 through 2015, the business continued to charge for the equipment after receiving full payment for it.

Krickbaum says the $189,062 settlement “sends the message to health care providers there will be consequences if they fail to comply with state and federal regulations.”