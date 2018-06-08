BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. and Canadian officials are negotiating an end to a 16-year legal battle over a Missouri River water project in North Dakota.

The $244 million Northwest Area Water Supply project aims to bring Missouri River water to tens of thousands of people in northwestern North Dakota. Manitoba sued in 2002 over worries the project will harm the Hudson Bay Basin.

The province lost its court battle last fall but appealed. Court documents show Manitoba and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are near a settlement.

Any settlement won’t resolve Missouri’s claim that NAWS will deplete the Missouri River water it needs. A judge ruled the state couldn’t sue the federal government, but the state has appealed and says it has no plans to settle.

North Dakota officials say they aren’t worried about Missouri’s claim.