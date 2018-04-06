SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Plaintiffs in a defamation lawsuit against the state police security detail for New Mexico Gov. Susan Martinez say the litigation is being settled outside of court.
Scott and Colette Chandler run a ranch program for troubled youth in southern New Mexico and alleged in state district court that their reputation was damaged when they were removed from a campaign event for Martinez at a Deming motel in 2014.
Scott Chandler said Friday that a trial has been canceled after a settlement agreement was outlined. He said terms of the settlement prohibit him from discussing its details.
Though not a defendant, Martinez was ordered in February to answer questions under oath.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- Searchers find cellphone where SUV went off California cliff
- Female lion with a mane has died at Oklahoma City Zoo
- US targets Russians with ties to Trump aides
- A Japanese woman tries to save man's life in sumo ring, is ordered out as 'unclean' WATCH
The Chandler’s Tierra Blanca Ranch has been dogged by allegations of abuse and neglect since a 2013 law enforcement raid.