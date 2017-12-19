ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A settlement agreement has been reached that will allow a Rockford police officer who was involved in the 2009 police shooting death of an unarmed black man to retire in good standing.
The Rockford Register Star reports that Oda Poole was one of two officers accused in the August 2009 shooting death of Mark Anthony Barmore. He was fired in 2011 after conflicting psychological exam results, but an arbitrator ruled that Poole was wrongfully terminated.
The terms of the settlement agreement between Poole and the city of Rockford say the officer will retire in good standing after completing a 40-hour certification course and firearm certification.
The city will also pay a $700,000 worker’s compensation claim Poole filed in 2010. It will be paid over four years.
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com