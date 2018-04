LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is slated to visit southern New Mexico as part of a three-day conference for sheriffs in border states.

Sessions will travel to Las Cruces on Wednesday and deliver remarks on immigration enforcement at the Texas Border Sheriff’s Coalition Annual Spring Meeting with the Southwestern Border Sheriff’s Coalition.

The move comes after President Donald Trump said last week he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border.

Trump also has said he wants to use the military at the border until progress is made on his proposed border wall.

The Southwest Border Sheriff’s Coalition is made up of 31 sheriff’s departments from Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California whose counties are located within 25 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border.