BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged the federal government’s cooperation with Montana law enforcement and drug treatment providers as the state grapples with a rise in crime and other problems linked to the surging popularity of methamphetamine.
Sessions spoke about the nation’s drug problem during a Friday appearance in Billings before several dozen police officers, judges, prosecutors and treatment specialists.
Much of his speech focused on opioid overdose deaths that have been a major issue in other parts of the U.S.
But Sessions acknowledged methamphetamines pose the bigger problem in Montana and some other states.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
He pointed as an example to the 2016 murder of a 13-month-old girl, Kenzley Olson, on Montana’s Fort Peck Indian Reservation by a caregiver who was high on methamphetamine.