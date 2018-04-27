Share story

By
The Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged the federal government’s cooperation with Montana law enforcement and drug treatment providers as the state grapples with a rise in crime and other problems linked to the surging popularity of methamphetamine.

Sessions spoke about the nation’s drug problem during a Friday appearance in Billings before several dozen police officers, judges, prosecutors and treatment specialists.

Much of his speech focused on opioid overdose deaths that have been a major issue in other parts of the U.S.

But Sessions acknowledged methamphetamines pose the bigger problem in Montana and some other states.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

He pointed as an example to the 2016 murder of a 13-month-old girl, Kenzley Olson, on Montana’s Fort Peck Indian Reservation by a caregiver who was high on methamphetamine.

The Associated Press