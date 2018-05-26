The movie was directed by the son of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson and is set in a fictional Los Angeles, where former stars of a children’s puppet show are being gunned down.

The creators of “Sesame Street” are suing over a new movie trailer for “The Happytime Murders” that they claim suggests certain puppets live depraved, brutal lives when offstage, snorting hard drugs through licorice straws, selling sexual favors to humans and succumbing to gun violence.

Set for release in August, “The Happytime Murders” starring Melissa McCarthy as a human detective who teams with a puppet partner to investigate grisly puppet murders, does not feature Big Bird, the Cookie Monster or any other resident of 123 Sesame Street. But the movie was directed by the son of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson and is set in Los Angeles, where former stars of a children’s puppet show are gunned down.

“What really goes down when kids aren’t around,” promises the movie’s official trailer, which prompted Sesame Workshop to sue STX Entertainment in federal court Thursday, claiming the company has “diluted and defiled” the beloved Muppets’ reputations.

The film is R-rated, and includes scenes in which:

• A puppet in a spiked collar, vaguely resembling an emaciated Fozzie Bear, offers to perform oral sex for 50 cents on McCarthy.

• A squid puppet and a llama puppet are both decapitated by shotgun blasts.

Such scenes have been paired with the trailer’s tagline, “No Sesame. All Street,” and examples of director Brian Henson’s work, such as “The Muppets Christmas Carol.”

The PR campaign has even gone too far for the Jim Henson Co., which co-produced the movie with STX, according to internal emails submitted with the lawsuit.

“I am speechless that we were not consulted and asked for approval of this,” Sesame Workshop President Jeffrey Dunn wrote to his counterpart at the Henson Co. “The trailer is practically pornographic.”

In her reply, Lisa Henson apologized but said she and her brother were powerless to stop STX from marketing the film as it wished. “The ‘Happytime’ concept is an original world where all kinds of puppets live alongside humans as an underclass in society ala ‘Roger Rabbit,’” she wrote, referring to the 1988 film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?,” which mixed cartoons and actors.

After Sesame Workshop sued, STX responded with a public statement attributed to “Fred, Esq.” — a puppet lawyer. The trailer does not infringe on any trademark, and merely depicts “the untold story of the active lives of Henson puppets when they’re not performing in front of children,” it read.

STX’s human lawyer, David Halberstadter, wrote Sesame Workshop a letter last week, in which he sounded incredulous that anyone could confuse the wholesome world of Big Bird and Cookie Monster with the puppet dystopia of “Happytime.”

He also reminded Sesame Street’s humans that they have a history of parodying other people’s intellectual property, including “Twin Beaks,” “A’s Anatomy,” and “Orange is the New Snack.”