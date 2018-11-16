Share story

By
The Associated Press

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Memorial services have been held for two victims of the mass shooting at a Southern California country bar.

Marine Corps veteran Daniel Manrique was remembered Friday at a church in Westlake Village near Los Angeles. Services for 22-year-old Kristina Morisette were held at a church in Simi Valley.

The 33-year-old Manrique served in Afghanistan in 2007. He volunteered at a hospital helping the homeless and managed a local chapter of a veterans help group.

Morisette was working as a cashier at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7 when a gunman killed a dozen people before committing suicide.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Ventura County Star says her mourners included people who were at the bar that night and some of Kristina’s friends, dressed in cowboy hats and boots.

The Associated Press