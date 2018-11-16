WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Memorial services have been held for two victims of the mass shooting at a Southern California country bar.
Marine Corps veteran Daniel Manrique was remembered Friday at a church in Westlake Village near Los Angeles. Services for 22-year-old Kristina Morisette were held at a church in Simi Valley.
The 33-year-old Manrique served in Afghanistan in 2007. He volunteered at a hospital helping the homeless and managed a local chapter of a veterans help group.
Morisette was working as a cashier at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7 when a gunman killed a dozen people before committing suicide.
The Ventura County Star says her mourners included people who were at the bar that night and some of Kristina’s friends, dressed in cowboy hats and boots.