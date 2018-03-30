HOLLYWOOD, Md. (AP) — Family and friends are continuing to mourn the teenage girl who was shot and killed by a classmate at a Maryland high school.

The Brinsfield Funeral Home said on its website that the funeral for 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey was scheduled for Friday morning in Hollywood, Maryland. Uncles and brothers were included on the list of pallbearers.

The funeral home said Willey was looking forward to her first prom and had tried on dresses with friends. Hundreds attended a prayer service and life celebration for her on Thursday.

Willey was shot March 20 at Great Mills High School and died March 22. Authorities said 17-year-old Austin Rollins shot her before killing himself during a confrontation with police. Authorities said Rollins and Willley had been in a relationship that recently ended.