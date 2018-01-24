HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Family members, friends and other mourners are preparing for a memorial service to honor a deputy U.S. marshal slain two weeks ago while serving a warrant in Pennsylvania.
The public memorial service for Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill is Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The 45-year-old Hill was shot and killed Jan. 18 when a man wanted in Philadelphia opened fire in a Harrisburg home, killing Hill and wounding another officer.
The wanted man was himself shot and killed by police.
Most Read Stories
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Killings in Kentucky latest in string of school shootings — 11 so far this year
- Million-dollar home sales surge in King County, creeping into cheaper neighborhoods VIEW
- Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami VIEW
- Track Edgar Martinez's 2018 Hall of Fame vote count VIEW
Hill is a native of Sacramento, California, and attended Warrior Run High School in central Pennsylvania.
Hill is a U.S. Army veteran who served the marshals service for 11 years.
He’s survived by a wife, son, daughter and other family members.