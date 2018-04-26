ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Former servers at a restaurant in the Chicago-area allege they were sexually harassed.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Sarah Blaylock and other former workers filed charges against Twin Peaks in Orland Park with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in February. The charges allege violations of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which protects against sex discrimination.

The charges allege servers were graded by their physical appearance and those with higher scores got to work in the best sections of the restaurant. Workers allege they were required to wear lingerie and bikinis on certain occasions, which led to some of them being cited by police for indecent exposure.

Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel says the allegations are “baseless.”

The commission declined to comment on the case.

