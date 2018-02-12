PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn’t get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.
Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.
Yoder said that because she spent much of her shift preparing the order, she only made $18 in total tips that day. She says she didn’t mention the restaurant in the Facebook post.
When she went work the next day, she was fired.
Christ Fellowship told the Post it was not their intention to have Yoder fired. They wanted to find a way to get the tip to her.