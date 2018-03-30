The president, himself accused by nearly two dozen woman of sexual misconduct, said in his proclamation that sex crimes remain “tragically common in our society” — and “offenders too often evade accountability.”

President Donald Trump, without a hint of irony, said Friday that next month will be dedicated to “sexual-assault awareness and prevention.”

Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by nearly two dozen women, said in a presidential proclamation that sex crimes remain “tragically common in our society” — and “offenders too often evade accountability.”

“We must respond to sexual assault by identifying and holding perpetrators accountable,” Trump said. “Too often, however, the victims of assault remain silent. They may fear retribution from their offender, lack faith in the justice system, or have difficulty confronting pain associated with the traumatic experience.”

Trump was once caught on tape bragging about being able to “grab” women’s genitals because he’s “a star.” He has also repeatedly attacked on Twitter the women who have accused him of sexual harassment and assault, and threatened to sue some if they didn’t keep quiet.

But on Friday, Trump pledged that his administration is “committed” to raising awareness of sexual assault and empowering victims to “identify perpetrators so that they can be held accountable.”

The president announced in a separate proclamation that April will double as “Second Chance Month” to encourage “those who have worked to overcome bad decisions earlier in life.”

Trump’s sexual-assault proclamation was noted in the Twittersphere. “This is an April Fools joke right?” one user tweeted.