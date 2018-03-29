TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — State police say a person was seriously injured in a crash involving a state police cruiser and a tractor-trailer.
Authorities say the accident happened early Thursday afternoon on Interstate 84 eastbound at exit 68 in Tolland.
State police have not disclosed who was injured and have not released details of the crash.
Top state police officials were at the scene.
