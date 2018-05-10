TROY, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police department says a cat set to be deputized for therapeutic purposes and public appearances has developed a serious illness.

The Troy Police Department said Thursday that Badges can’t perform the duties because of a “serious medical condition” that could be transmitted to other cats. The department’s “feline handler” has other cats at home who could be put at risk.

Officials say they’re waiting for more information about Badge’s diagnosis to figure out what will happen with the cat.

The department seeks another candidate among several vetted by the Michigan Humane Society. If all goes well, a new cat will be officially appointed Friday — the day planned for Badges’ swearing-in.

Troy police say in a tweet that Badges will always be the department’s “first ‘pawfficer.'”