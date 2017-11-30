PHOENIX (AP) — Part of a Phoenix freeway is expected to remain closed through the Thursday morning rush because of a serious two-vehicle crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says eastbound Loop 202 is closed between State Route 143 and Priest Drive.

The state Department of Public Safety says two people were taken to hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries and another with less serious injuries.

Alternate routes suggested by ADOT include SR143 southbound and eastbound Interstate 10 and U.S. 60.