CHICAGO (AP) — A woman with a history of sneaking aboard planes slipped past security at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport this week and was flying to London when the airline realized she didn’t have a ticket.
Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Marilyn Hartman was flown back to Chicago on Thursday night and taken into custody once she arrived. She’s charged with felony theft and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.
Guglielmi says Hartman this week got through a federal Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at a domestic terminal without a ticket before taking a shuttle to the international terminal. A day later she boarded a British Airways flight.
The 66-year-old Hartman has attempted several times to board planes without a ticket. In 2016, she was sentenced in Chicago to six months of house arrest and placed on two years of mental health probation.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins WATCH
- What to make of the Seahawks' hiring of Mike Solari? Walter Jones and Damon Huard weigh in
- What you need to know about Seattle's Women’s March, related events
- Whitman County Coroner officially rules WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death a suicide