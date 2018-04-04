NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A West Haven woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbing three Connecticut banks.

Thirty-one-year-old Courtney Worthington robbed the TD Bank in West Haven, Peoples Bank in Woodbridge, and TD Bank in Killingworth between Dec. 19 2016 and Jan. 5, 2017.

In each robbery, she handed the teller a note and demanded cash. Worthington pleaded guilty last July to one count of bank robbery.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer of New Haven also added three years of supervised release to Worthington’s sentence in Wednesday’s hearing.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Connecticut State Police and local police departments in West Haven and Woodbridge.